Final voter lists in Telangana, Andhra to be published on Nov 30

Hyderabad: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) again revising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the final electoral rolls in both states will now be published on November 30.

For Telangana, the Election Commission has extended the deadline for notices and disposal of claims and objections to November 26. In Andhra Pradesh, the deadline has been extended till November 20.

The final electoral rolls in both the Telugu states are now scheduled for publication on November 30.

The schedule has been revised at the request of the Chief Electoral Officers of both states.

In separate communications to the CEOs, the Commission informed them about its decision to revise the schedule.

The ECI has directed the CEOs to inform all officials about the revised schedule and ensure wide publicity through all available media. Political parties must also be informed of the modified schedule in writing.

The Commission has revised the SIR schedule multiple times in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the deadline for the notice phase and the disposal of claims and objections process in Telangana was November 5, with final electoral rolls publication scheduled for November 9.

In Andhra Pradesh, the deadline for the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections ended on October 22, while the final rolls were scheduled for publication on October 30.

Before the SIR exercise began, Telangana had 3,38,26,448 voters, of whom 2,64,87,213 submitted enumeration forms. The remaining 73,39,235 electors were categorised under Absent, Shifted, Death and Duplicate (ASDD) entries and were removed from the draft electoral rolls.

A total of 92,81,189 out of 92,88,188 SIR notices generated were delivered to voters, leaving 6,999 notices pending for delivery, as of October 29. Hearings have already been concluded for 92,08,443 notices.

As many as 2,59,22,684 voter names have been cleared for inclusion in the final voter list as of October 29. Of these, 59,31,395 voters cleared for their logical discrepancies, and 30,64,168 were SIR 2002 unmapped electors.

A total of 50,690 electors were found ineligible for inclusion in the final electoral roll.

In Andhra Pradesh, hearings have been concluded for 44,28,858 notices. Of these 42,55,630 have been cleared for inclusion in the final voter list. The election authorities found 1,73,662 electors ineligible for inclusion in the final list.