Mother Allegedly Kills 14-Year-Old Daughter Over Phone Addiction in Telangana

Rangareddy: A woman allegedly strangled her 14-year-old daughter to death over her excessive use of a mobile phone and attempted to portray the incident as a suicide in Kothur of Rangareddy district, police investigations have revealed.

The incident occurred on the 27th of this month in Hanuman Colony, Kothur, where Vijayalakshmi lived with her husband, Muayyadi Raju, an auto driver, and their three children.

According to the information available, Vijayalakshmi frequently quarrelled with her daughter, Suvarcala, who was studying in Class 9. The mother was reportedly upset over the teenager’s excessive use of a mobile phone and her alleged failure to listen to her instructions.

On October 27, Vijayalakshmi allegedly returned home and became furious after finding her daughter using the phone. In a fit of anger, she allegedly strangled Suvarcala to death.

After the incident, the woman reportedly tied a saree around her daughter’s neck and called her husband, attempting to make him believe that the teenager had died by suicide.

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Family members initially suspected that Suvarcala had taken her own life, reportedly believing that she had been unable to bear abdominal pain following a recent puberty-related ceremony.

However, police grew suspicious after noticing discrepancies in the postmortem report and inconsistencies in the mother’s behaviour. They subsequently registered a murder case and launched a detailed investigation.

During questioning, Vijayalakshmi allegedly confessed to killing her daughter because she was constantly using her mobile phone and refusing to follow her mother’s instructions.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality and highlighted the tragic consequences of domestic conflict.