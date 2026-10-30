Farmer Uses Dirty Drainage Water to Save Withering Paddy Crop in Siddipet

Siddipet: A farmer in Telangana’s Siddipet district has been forced to use dirty drainage water to save his withering paddy crop due to the government’s failure to provide adequate electricity and irrigation water.

Kanakayya, a farmer from Sheripalli village in Gajwel mandal, is struggling to protect his paddy crop amid a shortage of electricity and water. With his fields drying up and the crop on the verge of withering, he has resorted to lifting wastewater from a drainage channel and diverting it into his agricultural field.

The incident highlights the difficulties faced by farmers who depend on timely electricity supply and irrigation facilities to sustain their crops. Kanakayya’s desperate attempt to save his paddy crop reflects the hardships of farmers struggling without essential agricultural resources.

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The situation has also raised concerns over the availability of irrigation water and reliable electricity for farmers, particularly when their standing crops require immediate watering.

The farmer’s plight underscores the urgent need for authorities to address farmers’ concerns and ensure adequate electricity and irrigation water to prevent crop losses.