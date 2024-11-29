Hyderabad

Fire Breaks Out in Apartment at Mir Chowk, Old City

A fire broke out in an apartment in the Mir Chowk area of the Old City, reportedly caused by a short circuit. The flames spread rapidly, trapping a family inside their flat.

Fouzia Farhana29 November 2024 - 10:18
Fire Breaks Out in Apartment at Mir Chowk, Old City
Fire Breaks Out in Apartment at Mir Chowk, Old City

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in an apartment in the Mir Chowk area of the Old City, reportedly caused by a short circuit. The flames spread rapidly, trapping a family inside their flat.

Screams and cries for help could be heard as the family members were unable to escape the fire. Quick action by the Mir Chowk police saved the day, as they rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the family from the blaze.

The fire department responded promptly to extinguish the flames, preventing further damage. The police and fire teams ensured the safety of the surrounding areas as well. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, though the family endured minor trauma.

Also Read: Cockroach Found in Biryani: Banjara Hills Restaurant Faces Customer Outrage

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and have urged residents to take precautions to prevent electrical hazards.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana29 November 2024 - 10:18

Related Articles

Schools Across Hyderabad and Telangana to Remain Closed Amid Ongoing Protests

Schools Across Hyderabad and Telangana to Remain Closed Amid Ongoing Protests

29 November 2024 - 10:56
Hyderabad Water Board OTS scheme: Settle dues before the deadline to avoid penalties

Hyderabad Water Board to Enforce Strict Measures Against Defaulters Post-OTS Deadline

29 November 2024 - 00:06
Kaam Waali Baayi: Exasperating demands and tantrums of house maids in Hyderabad

Kaam Waali Baayi: Exasperating demands and tantrums of house maids in Hyderabad

28 November 2024 - 22:26
Court Takes Cognizance of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Petition, Orders Case Against Minister Konda Surekha

Court Takes Cognizance of Nagarjuna’s Petition, Orders Legal Action Against Minister Konda Surekha

28 November 2024 - 21:15
Back to top button