Fire Breaks Out in Apartment at Mir Chowk, Old City

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in an apartment in the Mir Chowk area of the Old City, reportedly caused by a short circuit. The flames spread rapidly, trapping a family inside their flat.

Screams and cries for help could be heard as the family members were unable to escape the fire. Quick action by the Mir Chowk police saved the day, as they rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the family from the blaze.

The fire department responded promptly to extinguish the flames, preventing further damage. The police and fire teams ensured the safety of the surrounding areas as well. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, though the family endured minor trauma.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and have urged residents to take precautions to prevent electrical hazards.