Five Injured After SUV Overturns on Outer Ring Road

Sangareddy: Five youngsters were injured in a road accident after the SUV they were travelling in overturned on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Kistareddypet, near Ameenpur police station limits, early on Wednesday morning.

The victims, whose identities are yet to be confirmed, were initially rushed to the Patancheru area hospital and later shifted to a corporate hospital for further treatment. Authorities reported that the condition of two of the injured individuals remains critical.

According to Ameenpur police, the accident occurred due to overspeeding and reckless driving, which caused the vehicle to lose control and overturn.

The police are investigating the incident and gathering more details about the victims and the circumstances surrounding the accident.