Watch: Floods in Mecca and Medina as Heavy Rain, Hailstorms, and Thunderstorms Strike Saudi Arabia: Red Alert Issued

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms have wreaked havoc in the Saudi Arabian cities of Mecca, Medina, and Jeddah, leading to widespread flooding and chaos, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The extreme weather conditions have left roads impassable, vehicles stranded, and many residents trapped in the floodwaters.

Massive Floods and Vehicle Disruptions

Social media platforms are flooded with videos showing severe flooding in these areas, with cars and buses being swept away by the rapidly rising waters. The deluge has resulted in traffic paralysis, leaving several vehicles stuck in the middle of roads, further complicating the rescue efforts.

Hailstones rain this morning at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport. pic.twitter.com/sYNCzmUT6c — Saudi-Expatriates.com (@saudiexpat) January 7, 2025

In a few viral videos, local residents are seen coming together to form human chains in a bid to rescue children and other trapped individuals. The floodwaters have engulfed streets, making it nearly impossible for rescue teams to reach all affected areas quickly.

Rescue Operations and Humanitarian Efforts

Drone video shows thunderstorms in Jeddah as Saudi Arabia is hit by heavy rains, and flooding. A red warning has been issued for more rain with thunderstorms, hail and strong winds in parts of Mecca, Jeddah, al-Baha, and Asir.#SaudiArabia



Read more: https://t.co/KMl9XVlVcN pic.twitter.com/y4JGRaNdro — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 8, 2025

Saudi Arabian authorities have launched emergency rescue operations to assist the trapped individuals. Though there are no immediate reports of casualties, the situation remains tense as residents and emergency workers continue to battle against the rising floodwaters.

Also Read: Watch: Hollywood Shuts Down as Los Angeles Wildfires Rage Out of Control, Thousands Flee for Their Lives

Local authorities have been working tirelessly to help the victims, while emergency services, including ambulances and rescue teams, are working around the clock to bring people to safety.

Red Alert Issued by Meteorological Department

The harsh weather conditions are expected to persist, as the Saudi Arabia Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mecca, Medina, and the surrounding areas, warning of continued rainfall, thunderstorms, and the risk of more flooding. Experts have stated that the weather system is unlikely to subside in the coming hours, and the region should brace for further disruptions.

Global Attention on the Flood Crisis

The devastating floods in Saudi Arabia have drawn significant attention from across the globe, with many international organizations offering support and solidarity. Residents and relief organizations are working together to mitigate the impact of the disaster and to provide assistance to those affected.

Also Read: ‘Girl, You’re No Longer Governor’: Elon Musk Roasts Justin Trudeau for Rejecting US-Canada Merger Call

The floods in Mecca, Medina, and Jeddah are a stark reminder of the unpredictable and violent nature of severe weather systems. As rescue operations continue, authorities are urging citizens to stay indoors and avoid areas prone to flooding. Local officials are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for the storm’s eventual subsiding. The red alert issued for the region underscores the seriousness of the weather threat, and authorities are on high alert as the situation develops.