Telangana: Former DSP Gangadhar Joins Congress, Withdraws from MLC Elections

Hyderabad: In a significant political move, M. Gangadhar, an independent candidate contesting from the Graduate Constituency covering Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar districts, joined the Congress party on Wednesday.

Gangadhar made the decision to join the ruling party in the presence of Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu. During the occasion, Gangadhar also announced his withdrawal from the MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections.

A Former DSP Turns Congress Member

Gangadhar, who had recently resigned from his post as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), made his entry into Congress with a commitment to contribute to the party’s success in the upcoming elections. The event took place at the Telangana Secretariat, where Gangadhar was welcomed into the party fold by Minister Sridhar Babu. The Minister draped a Congress scarf around Gangadhar to formally induct him into the party.

Gangadhar’s Commitment to Congress

At the event, Gangadhar expressed his resolve to work diligently for the party’s success and pledged his support to Congress’s official candidate, Dr. V. Narender Reddy. Minister Sridhar Babu, who welcomed Gangadhar to the party, encouraged him to focus on securing a resounding victory for Dr. Reddy in the elections.

Political Support at the Event

The joining ceremony was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, Manakondur MLA Dr. Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, and other prominent political figures. The presence of these leaders highlighted the importance of Gangadhar’s entry into the Congress fold.

Gangadhar’s decision to join the Congress is seen as a boost to the party’s efforts in the region, as he brings political experience and a strong network to strengthen Congress’s presence in the constituency.