Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik passes away

Srinagar: Satyapal Malik, who served as the 10th Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir state passed away on Tuesday after a protracted illness at the age of 79.

The veteran leader died around 1 p.m. at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment.

Born on July 24, 1946, in Hisawada village in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, Malik passed his B.Sc. and LL.B degrees from Meerut University.

He began his political career with Bharatiya Kranti Dal, followed by Janata Dal, Indian National Congress, Lok Dal, Samajwadi Party, and finally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Malik first came to prominence as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1974 to 1977.

He represented Uttar Pradesh in Rajya Sabha from 1980 to 1986 and from 1986 to 1989.

He was a member of the 9th Lok Sabha from Aligarh from 1989 to 1991 as a member of the Janata Dal.

Malik became the Governor of Bihar in October 2017 and remained at that position till August 2018. On March 21, 2018, he was also given additional charge to serve as Governor of Odisha up to May 28, 2018.

In August 2018, he was appointed as the Governor of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He remained the J&K Governor from August 2018 to October 2019.

It was during his tenure that the historic revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir took place on August 5, 2019.

He was later made the Governor of Goa, becoming the 18th governor there, and also served as the 21st Governor of Meghalaya until October 2022.

Towards the end of his life, Malik landed himself in the middle of a political controversy for statements and interviews in which he criticised the Centre.

He remained completely tight-lipped about what was in the offing on August 5, 2019, pretending complete lack of knowledge, while it came to light later that two days before the events of August 5, 2019, unfolded, he had signed a letter as the constitutional head of Jammu and Kashmir approving the abrogation of Article 370.