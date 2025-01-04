Four Kids Injured as Anganwadi Building Roof Plaster Collapses in Karnataka

Incident Details

In a tragic incident in Dasarahalli village, Kolar district, four children were injured after the plaster of the roof of an Anganwadi center collapsed during class on Saturday morning. The children, aged between 3 and 6, were immediately taken to Bangarpet Government Hospital. Authorities confirmed that one of the children suffered a leg fracture, while three others sustained injuries to their heads and limbs.

Authorities’ Response

The local MLA, S.N. Narayanaswamy, visited the site and the hospital to check on the children. He stated that there were no visible structural issues with the building, and the incident was likely caused by the loosening of plaster due to recent rains. The MLA also mentioned that he had ordered a thorough inspection of all Anganwadi buildings in the constituency.

Action and Accountability

Narayanaswamy assured that strict action would be taken against the contractor responsible for the construction and any potential negligence by the education department. The Deputy Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department confirmed the suspension of the Anganwadi teacher for failing to report the building’s deteriorating condition. The government has also planned to relocate the Anganwadi center to a safer building to ensure the children’s safety.

Calls for Stricter Oversight

The incident has sparked outrage among villagers, who are demanding greater accountability and stricter oversight of infrastructure in childcare centers. Anganwadi centers have been vital in addressing child malnutrition and hunger since their establishment in 1975 under the Integrated Child Development Services program.