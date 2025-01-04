Kishan Reddy Stresses the Need to Preserve Telugu Language

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, emphasized the urgent need to preserve the Telugu language and urged the initiation of a movement starting at home.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 12th Biennial Congress of the World Telugu Federation, held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Saturday, he highlighted the importance of nurturing Telugu as a mother tongue to preserve its cultural and linguistic heritage.

“I am delighted to participate in the 12th Biennial Congress of the World Telugu Federation. My heartfelt thanks to Ms Indira Datt and her team for organizing this three-day event in our blessed city. The Federation has been serving the Telugu community for 32 years by promoting the language, its traditions, and arts, and supporting artists worldwide,” said the Minister.

Significance of Telugu as a Classical Language

Kishan Reddy expressed pride in seeing Telugu-speaking people from across the globe unite under one platform, celebrating the Telugu language, literature, and traditions. He described Telugu as one of India’s ancient and melodious languages, noting that its recognition as a classical language by the Central Government underscores its cultural importance.

Concerns Over Diminishing Use of Telugu

The minister voiced concern over the diminishing use of Telugu in daily life, citing that many people now prefer English even when writing Telugu words. “It’s disheartening to see Telugu being sidelined. Today, only 30 percent of conversations at home are in Telugu, while the rest are in English. In the past, everything was spoken in Telugu. Let us resolve to speak in Telugu, starting at home,” he urged.

The Historical Struggles to Protect Telugu

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the Telugu language during the Nizam era, Kishan Reddy recalled movements like Granthala Yodyam and the Andhra Mahasabha, which fought to protect the language when Urdu was being imposed in schools.

Celebrating Telugu Art Forms and Culture

He lauded art forms such as Yakshaganam, Bhagavatam, and Telugu drama as unique treasures of the language, which are unmatched by other languages except for Sanskrit.

Learning from Global Success Stories

Highlighting the global success of countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, which prioritize education in their native languages, the Minister argued that development does not necessarily require reliance on English. “These countries have advanced in various fields, even using their mother tongue for space missions. Yet, we neglect our language, even in primary education. This is a colonial legacy we must overcome,” he said.

Support for National Education Policy

Kishan Reddy praised the Modi government’s National Education Policy, which prioritizes the mother tongue and aims to provide textbooks in major Indian languages. “Human intelligence develops in the mother tongue, starting from the mother’s womb. While learning English is useful for jobs, true intellectual growth is rooted in the native language,” he remarked.

A Call to Preserve Telugu for Future Generations

The event marked a renewed call for collective efforts to preserve and promote the Telugu language, with Kishan Reddy urging every Telugu-speaking household to take pride in their linguistic heritage and pass it on to future generations.