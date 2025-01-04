Nuclear Scientist Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram Passes Away, PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of veteran nuclear scientist Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, who passed away on Saturday, January 4, at the age of 88 at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai after a brief illness.

A Key Architect of India’s Nuclear Programme

Dr. Chidambaram was instrumental in shaping India’s nuclear weapons programme. His significant contributions included playing a pivotal role in India’s first nuclear test in 1974 and the Pokhran-II tests in 1998, which established India as a nuclear power.

Prime Minister Modi’s Tribute

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his grief, stating: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram. He was one of the key architects of India’s nuclear programme and made ground-breaking contributions in strengthening India’s scientific and strategic capabilities. He will be remembered with gratitude by the whole nation, and his efforts will inspire generations to come.”

Notable Roles and Academic Achievements

Throughout his career, Dr. Chidambaram held several prominent scientific and strategic positions, including Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. He also served as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

An accomplished academic, Dr. Chidambaram graduated with a B.Sc. Honours in Physics from Presidency College, Chennai, and later earned a Ph.D. from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in 1962. His thesis on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance earned him the Martin Forster Medal for the best doctoral thesis.

Recognitions and Awards

Dr. Chidambaram’s career was marked by numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1975 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999. He also received honorary doctorates from multiple universities and was a fellow of several esteemed Indian and international science academies.

Condolences from Leaders and Colleagues

Union Minister Jitendra Singh paid his respects, writing on X: “Saddened to learn about the passing away this morning of eminent nuclear scientist Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, who led India’s Atomic Energy Commission and played a key role in the development of strategic weapons. Dr. Chidambaram’s role in the two nuclear tests conducted by India was memorable.”

Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy, described Dr. Chidambaram’s passing as an “irreparable loss” to the scientific community and the nation, adding that his contributions to India’s nuclear prowess and strategic self-reliance would never be forgotten.

A Lasting Legacy

Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram’s legacy as one of India’s most celebrated scientists and a key architect of the country’s nuclear programme will continue to inspire generations.