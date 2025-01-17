Four Killed as Bus Rams into Stationary Truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor

Amaravati: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of four individuals and left 25 others injured when a private travel bus collided with a stationary truck near Gangasagaram in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district early Friday.

The bus, belonging to Sri Renganathan Travels, overturned due to the impact of the collision.

Details of the Accident

The incident occurred on National Highway 40 near Chittoor town. The bus was en route from Tirupati to Madurai, carrying 40 passengers, many of whom were devotees returning after offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala.

Casualties: Four passengers died instantly at the accident scene.

Four passengers died instantly at the accident scene. Injuries: Twenty-five passengers were injured, with some in critical condition.

Twenty-five passengers were injured, with some in critical condition. Rescue Operations: Police and emergency services arrived promptly, extracting passengers trapped in the overturned bus. The injured were transported to CMC Vellore and Naruvi Hospital in Tamil Nadu using 108 ambulance services.

Traffic Disruption and Recovery Efforts

The accident caused a significant traffic jam on NH-40. Authorities deployed a crane to remove the overturned bus and clear the road. Traffic was restored after several hours of efforts.

Statements from Officials

Andhra Pradesh State Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the accident. He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that the best medical care would be provided to the injured. The minister also urged travelers to exercise caution to prevent such incidents in the future.

Related Incident in Hyderabad

In a separate road accident in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda area, a woman and her three-year-old daughter lost their lives when a truck hit their motorbike.

The deceased, Rukhsana Begum, was riding pillion with her daughter. The man riding the bike and another child sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, while the bodies were sent to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Related Article | Telangana Tragedy: Mother and Daughter Die in Road Crash Near Bhongir, Two Injured

Safety Concerns and Road Accident Prevention

The back-to-back accidents underscore the urgent need for road safety awareness and infrastructure improvements.

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a rising number of road accidents due to issues like rash driving, poor visibility, and lack of proper parking norms for heavy vehicles.

Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy emphasized the importance of adhering to road safety rules, regular vehicle maintenance, and strict enforcement of traffic laws to minimize such tragedies.