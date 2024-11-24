Free Eye Check-Up Camp for Heavy Vehicle Drivers by IRB Golconda Expressway Sees Overwhelming Response

Hyderabad: The IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt. Ltd., a Project SPV under India’s leading Private Infrastructure Investment Trust, IRB Infrastructure Trust, successfully hosted the first day of its Free Eye Check-Up Camp at the Hyderabad Goods Transport Association (HGTA) Training & Development Centre, Autonagar.

The initiative, aimed at improving road safety through better eye health for heavy vehicle drivers, has seen a strong start with 178 drivers turning up for the event.

Also Read: 68th SGFTS Inter-District Kho-Kho Championship Kicks Off at GCPE Domalguda, Hyderabad

Key Highlights of the Camp:

178 drivers underwent free eye check-ups conducted by a team of 5 technicians from Titan Eye Plus .

underwent free eye check-ups conducted by a team of . 138 drivers requiring spectacles were registered to receive them free of cost , sponsored by IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt. Ltd.

requiring spectacles were registered to receive them , sponsored by IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt. Ltd. A safety training session was conducted for all attendees using audio-visual aids to emphasize the importance of vision in ensuring road safety.

The camp, running from November 21 to 23, 2024, was inaugurated by Mr. Praveen Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), LB Nagar, and attended by Mr. Srinivasulu, DCP (Traffic). Both officials praised the initiative, emphasizing the critical role of good vision in preventing accidents involving heavy vehicles.

Spokesperson’s Statement:

A representative from IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt. Ltd. commented on the camp’s success, stating:

“The first day’s turnout is highly encouraging. This initiative aims to create awareness about the importance of good vision for road safety. We thank HGTA and Titan Eye Plus for their support in making this event impactful.”

The company also highlighted that this initiative is part of their larger ‘Care and Safety’ program for drivers on the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR). The project aligns with their commitment to promoting safety and well-being among the driving community.

About IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt. Ltd:

As a subsidiary of the IRB Infrastructure Trust, IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt. Ltd. manages tolling, operation, and maintenance of the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road project for a 30-year concession period.