Freezing Nights in Telangana: Adilabad Records 6.3°C as Cold Wave Intensifies

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed a sharp dip in temperatures on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with districts like Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad experiencing a significant cold wave. Minimum temperatures ranged between 6.3°C and 7°C in several areas. Hyderabad and its surrounding regions also reported chilly weather conditions.

In Sangareddy district, the BHEL area recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6°C. Adilabad’s Jainath and Bhimpur mandals reported the coldest temperatures at 6.3°C, while other mandals like Pochara, Bhuraj, and Tandra recorded minimums between 6.4°C and 6.6°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has forecast continued cold weather for Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad. In Hyderabad, areas such as the BHEL vicinity, where temperatures fell to 9.6°C, along with Hyderabad University, Serilingampally in Ranga Reddy district, reported a minimum of 9.7°C.

Reports indicate that several districts across Telangana, including Adilabad, Asifabad, Hyderabad, and its neighboring areas, are reeling under intense cold conditions. Jainath and Pochara in Adilabad registered minimum temperatures of 6.3°C and 6.4°C, respectively.

In other regions, Medchal-Malkajgiri’s Moulali and Shankarpally in Ranga Reddy district recorded temperatures of 11.3°C, while Islampoor village in Toopran mandal, Medak district, reported 11.4°C. Minimum temperatures in Shadnagar and Kapra municipality were 12°C and 12.8°C, respectively.

The cold wave has gripped Telangana, and residents are advised to take necessary precautions against the chilly weather. The IMD has predicted that temperatures may remain low over the coming days in northern districts.