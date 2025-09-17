Fresh Twist in Telangana Group-1 Exam Row: TGPSC Moves Division Bench

Hyderabad: The Telangana Group-1 state-level examination process has reached a major turning point. On September 9, 2025, Justice Namorawappu Rajeshwar Rao of the High Court’s single bench ruled to cancel the Group-1 general ranking list. In his judgment, he pointed out several flaws in the examination process. Against this decision, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has approached the Division Bench.

Appeal in the Division Bench

Taking the decision of the single bench seriously, the TGPSC has filed an appeal in the Division Bench. The commission argues that this decision will further delay the examination process and cause injustice to the candidates. It says that all necessary steps were taken to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination process. Therefore, the commission is expected to present strong arguments in the Division Bench.

Meanwhile, the ongoing court battle has worried Group-1 candidates. If the decision leads to revaluation or re-examination, it could directly impact their future. Candidates are hoping that the Division Bench’s decision will put an end to the controversy and provide a clear path forward.

The final verdict of the Division Bench will decide the future of the Group-1 exams. Only time will tell how the court views TGPSC’s arguments and whether justice will be delivered to the candidates.

Parents Demand

Parents of Group 1 rankers have called upon political parties to refrain from using their children’s futures as a political tool. They voiced their frustration over claims that certain candidates secured jobs by paying Rs. 3 crores.