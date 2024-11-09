From Free Bus Rides to Job Creation: Telangana to Celebrate One Year with 26 Days of Grand Events

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana has announced a 26-day long grand celebration to commemorate the one-year anniversary of its public governance. The celebrations, named “Praja Vijayotsavams” (People’s Victory Celebrations), will run from November 14 to December 9, 2024, with events showcasing the government’s achievements in development and welfare.

Key Highlights of the 26-Day Celebrations

The Telangana government aims to highlight the unprecedented developmental and welfare initiatives undertaken in the past year. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka revealed that the celebrations will feature large-scale events across the state to honor the transformational leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The festivities are designed to underscore the government’s focus on welfare schemes, job creation, and economic reforms.

The celebrations will kick off on November 14, coinciding with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary, and will include cultural events, performances, laser shows, and fireworks. The grand finale will take place in Hyderabad on December 9.

Also Read: Telangana Government Announces 2025 Public Holidays: Full List of General and Optional Holidays

Unprecedented Achievements to Be Highlighted

In a cabinet sub-committee meeting held on Saturday, Bhatti Vikramarka outlined the government’s remarkable achievements, which will be showcased during the celebrations. These include:

Free bus travel for women

Subsidized LPG cylinders at Rs.500

200 units of free electricity

Rajiv Arogyasri health insurance

Indira Mahila Shakti scheme for women’s empowerment

for women’s empowerment 50,000 jobs already provided to the youth

already provided to the youth Rs.18,000 crore in farm loan waivers

Rs.20,000 crore interest-free loans for women’s self-help groups

for women’s self-help groups Revival plans for the Kamalapur Rayon industry with a Rs.4,000 crore investment

Additionally, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that the government has made significant strides in sectors like healthcare, education, and employment.

Cultural and Social Initiatives

Throughout the 26-day celebrations, cultural events will be organized across Telangana, culminating in a grand finale event in Hyderabad. The final event will feature:

Performances by local artists

A dazzling laser show and fireworks display

and The distribution of appointment letters to selected Group 4 candidates through the Telangana Public Service Commission

Other Key Announcements

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also revealed several other government initiatives that will be rolled out during the celebrations:

Industrial agreements with major companies to boost the economy

with major companies to boost the economy The foundation laying of a Sports University

Inauguration of 16 nursing colleges and 28 paramedical colleges

and A new building for Osmania Hospital

The launch of the State Disaster Response Force

Anti-drug campaigns and dog shows organized by the Police Department

and organized by the Police Department Police band performances as part of the state’s law enforcement celebrations

Preparations and Coordination

The Deputy Chief Minister has instructed department secretaries to ensure that all arrangements for the 26-day celebrations are thoroughly planned and executed to ensure a smooth and successful event.

Conclusion

The Praja Vijayotsavams will be a major event, showcasing Telangana’s governance achievements, celebrating its people, and reinforcing the government’s commitment to development, welfare, and social progress. The celebrations will bring together communities from all corners of the state, offering an opportunity to reflect on the government’s accomplishments and look forward to more growth and prosperity in the future.