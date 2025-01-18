G Trisha Aims to End Her U19 Career with Another Trophy at the U19 Women’s World Cup

New Delhi: G Trisha, a standout performer in India’s historic win at the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, is determined to close her U19 cricket journey on a high note with another trophy.

Reflecting on Her Historic Win

The 2023 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup final remains the most memorable match of Trisha’s early cricketing career. India defeated England by seven wickets to claim the title, with Trisha top-scoring with 24 runs in the chase of 69. What made it even more special was that she played through a hairline wrist fracture.

“Everyone thought I wouldn’t have played, but I did manage to complete the match for India. It’s something very special for me,” Trisha recalled. “My physio came, hugged me, and cried. It wouldn’t have been possible without our staff, physio, or our coaches at that time because they motivated and supported me.”

Preparing for Her Second U19 World Cup

As India gears up for their opening match against the West Indies in Malaysia, Trisha’s batting prowess will be key at the top of the order. During India’s victorious 2023 U19 Women’s Asia Cup campaign, Trisha played a pivotal role, scoring 159 runs across five innings at an impressive average of 53 and a strike rate of 120.45, earning the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament awards.

Trisha is confident about leading the team to another World Cup win. “It’s not only about the Asia Cup win; we have been practicing together for 6-7 months, so we have a very good bond,” she shared. “I’m really grateful for my second opportunity in this big event.”

Overcoming Obstacles and Building Confidence

Trisha’s rise to prominence in cricket was shaped by her parents’ dedication to her career. Her father, GV Rami Reddy, left his job as a fitness trainer in Telangana to fully support her cricket aspirations. Trisha credits them with her success, saying, “Without my parents, especially my dad, I wouldn’t have been here. His confidence in me has been extremely important.”

The Role of Her Co-Player G Kamalini

Trisha also highlighted the dynamic between her and G Kamalini, who has become an exciting player after a bidding war for her in the WPL auction. Trisha described Kamalini as “like a child” on the field, and praised her incredible batting skills. “It’s fun to play with her, and we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” she added.

Dreaming of WPL and Women’s Cricket’s Future

Though Trisha has yet to debut in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), she recognizes its significant impact on women’s cricket. “After watching WPL matches live, a lot of girls are coming up to play the sport, and that’s one of the best things the tournament has given.”

Looking Ahead to the U19 World Cup

As India’s U19 Women’s team heads to Malaysia for the World Cup, Trisha is focused on ending her U19 career with another triumph. “We are going to win the World Cup. Malaysia is too hot, no fog, nothing like that—just come and cheer for us!” she concluded with determination.

Trisha’s story serves as an inspiring example of resilience and dedication, both on and off the field, and fans will eagerly be watching as she aims to secure her second U19 World Cup victory.