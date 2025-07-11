Gachibowli SI Caught by ACB Taking ₹25,000 Bribe to Alter Case Records

Gachibowli SI Caught by ACB: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police, K.Y. Venu Gopal, posted at the Gachibowli Women Police Station in Cyberabad, for accepting a bribe of ₹25,000. The arrest was made on July 10, 2025, following a complaint filed by a victim alleging corruption.

Gachibowli SI Caught by ACB: Bribe Demanded to Remove Name from Case

According to the ACB, the accused officer demanded ₹25,000 from the complainant in exchange for removing the complainant’s mother’s name from an active police case. Acting on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while accepting the money.

Bribe Money Recovered, Chemical Test Confirms Guilt

The tainted bribe amount was recovered from the possession of SI Venu Gopal. A chemical test confirmed that the officer had handled the bribe money, further substantiating the allegations. As per protocol, the officer has been taken into custody and sent to judicial remand.

Officer Remanded, Investigation Underway

Following the arrest, Venu Gopal was presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody. The ACB has stated that the investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken as per the findings.

ACB Urges Citizens to Report Corruption

The Telangana ACB has urged citizens to report incidents of bribery and corruption. Complaints can be made through their toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp at 9440446106, or through their official social media handles on Facebook and X (@ACBTelangana).