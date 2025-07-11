HYDRAA Demolition Drive in Kukatpally: Nala Encroachments Razed to Prevent Flooding

HYDRAA Demolition Drive in Kukatpally: In a bid to prevent urban flooding and ensure smooth water flow, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), along with HYDRAA and GHMC, launched a demolition drive in Habib Nagar, Kukatpally. The operation targeted illegal structures built over stormwater drains (nalas), carried out with strong police protection.

HYDRAA Demolition Drive in Kukatpally: Bulkapur Nala, Shrinking Width Causes Overflow

At Tummalabasti and Anandnagar, the Bulkapur Nala had narrowed from 8 meters to just 5 meters due to encroachments. This reduction led to frequent sewage overflows and flooding. As part of the drive, function hall boundary walls obstructing the nala were demolished, and residents received notices to remove remaining encroachments.

IDL Nala in Kukatpally Severely Obstructed

In areas like Habib Nagar and Srihari Nagar, the IDL Nala had been reduced from 7 meters to only 2 meters because of encroachments by function halls. Authorities cleared 50 to 70 meters of the nala to restore its original width and functionality.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath Oversees Operation

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath personally supervised the demolition activities, ensuring coordination among departments to reclaim nalas and mitigate flood risks. His active involvement underlines the administration’s commitment to long-term flood control measures.

Monsoon Preparedness: HYDRAA’s Larger Strategy

The operation is part of HYDRAA’s broader monsoon preparedness plan. Multiple bottlenecks across Hyderabad have been identified, with targeted demolitions underway to improve stormwater drainage capacity and reduce monsoon-related damage.

Public Reactions and Next Steps

Though initial demolition caused some disruption, many locals welcomed the move, hopeful that clearing the nalas will finally solve years of water stagnation and flooding. Officials have assured similar action in other flood-prone areas across Hyderabad.