HYDRA Removes Barrier Wall to Connect Nandanavanam and Jayanagar Colonies

In a long-awaited move that has brought relief to local residents, HYDRA (Hyderabad Urban Development and Renewal Authority) has removed a barrier wall that was dividing two major colonies in Habsiguda—Nandanavanam and Jayanagar.

The removal of the wall on Street Number 6 has significantly improved commute times and enhanced accessibility to key locations such as metro stations and the main road.

Direct Route Between Nandanavanam and Jayanagar Now Open

Until recently, residents of Nandanavanam had to take a longer route, covering 1.5 kilometers to reach the NGR I Metro Station. With the removal of the wall, they can now access the main road through Street Number 6, cutting the distance to just 1 kilometer. This development was executed on Thursday morning, marking the end of a 15-year struggle for better connectivity.

Residents Welcome the Move

Locals from Concrete Trumpet Apartments expressed happiness and gratitude, noting that the development will save time and reduce daily stress. “For over 15 years, we had to face unnecessary travel and delays,” said one resident. “Now, thanks to HYDRA, our commute is much easier and safer.”

Years of Complaints Finally Resolved

Residents had previously approached municipal officials and even members of the Jayanagar Colony Association, but their requests were met with repeated delays and disagreements. It was only after filing a formal complaint through the HYDRA Public Grievance System that the issue was addressed promptly and effectively.

A Model for Civic Engagement

This case has become a positive example of how community action and digital grievance systems can bring about real change. It also highlights the importance of urban planning authorities like HYDRA in addressing long-standing civic issues.