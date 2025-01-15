Gautam Adani’s Unique Take on Work-Life Balance: Harsh Goenka Reacts

New Delhi: Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, has sparked a fresh debate on work-life balance, with his thoughts being described as “interesting” by Harsh Goenka, Chairman of the RPG Group. Adani’s approach to work-life balance was shared in a video posted by Goenka on social media platform X, drawing attention from business leaders and the public alike.

Adani’s Perspective on Work-Life Balance

In the video, Gautam Adani emphasized that work-life balance is a personal choice. He explained that each individual has their own idea of balance, which should not be imposed on others. “Your idea of work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my idea shouldn’t be imposed on you,” Adani stated. He suggested that some people may find joy in spending four hours with their family, while others might prefer eight hours, and both could be valid forms of work-life balance.

Adding a touch of humor, Adani remarked, “However, if you spend eight hours with your family, biwi bhaag jayegi” (my wife will run away), indicating that his own preference for family time might differ.

The Ongoing Debate on Work Hours

This comes at a time when industry giants have been debating the notion of long work hours, with figures like Infosys founder Narayana Murthy advocating for a 70-hour work week. Recently, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan went a step further, suggesting that employees should work 90 hours a week, even on Sundays, to stay competitive.

The discussion surrounding long working hours has seen mixed reactions. While some, like Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu, have supported the push for longer hours as a driver for economic growth, others, like Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Namita Thapar, believe that work-life balance should be defined differently for founders and regular employees.

Bajaj Auto’s MD, Rajiv Bajaj, also chimed in, arguing that the quality of work is more important than the number of hours spent at the office, suggesting that long hours should begin at the top of the organizational hierarchy.