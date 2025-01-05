Gavaskar Left Perplexed Over Omission from Trophy Ceremony in Sydney

Sydney: Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his confusion over being omitted from the trophy ceremony after the conclusion of the fifth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The match saw Australia win by six wickets, claiming the series 3-1.

Gavaskar’s Reaction to Trophy Ceremony Omission

Gavaskar, who stood at the edge of the boundary rope while Allan Border presented the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australian captain Pat Cummins, revealed that he was informed beforehand about his exclusion from the ceremony if India did not win or draw the series.

“I was told just before the series started that it was going to be this situation. If India didn’t win or draw the series, I wouldn’t be required. I am not feeling sad, I am just a little perplexed. It’s the Border-Gavaskar Trophy; both of us should have been there,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by ABC Sport.

Australia Regains Border-Gavaskar Trophy After 8 Years

Australia’s victory in the Sydney Test marked their first Border-Gavaskar Trophy win since the 2014/15 series, where they won 2-0 at home. The match ended in just three days, making it the third-shortest result Test, with only 1141 balls played between the two teams.

Series Recap: Australia’s Fightback and Victory

India started their defence of the trophy with a dominant 295-run win in Perth, but Australia bounced back in Adelaide, winning the pink-ball Test by ten wickets to level the series 1-1. The match in Brisbane was drawn due to rain, setting up a crucial encounter in Melbourne, where Australia won by 184 runs, taking a 2-1 lead.

The series was concluded with Australia’s six-wicket victory in Sydney, securing the trophy and a spot in the World Test Championship final, where they will face South Africa at Lord’s in June.