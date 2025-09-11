GHMC Commissioner orders Saroornagar lake cleanup

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan today directed officials to take up measures to improve sanitation, water quality, and environmental upkeep at Saroornagar lake following the immersion of Ganesh idols.

Accompanied by LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Hemanth Keshav Patil and Assistant Commissioner (Sanitation) Raghu Prasad, Karnan inspected the lake’s premises and surroundings to assess its present condition.

He emphasised the need for sustained efforts to maintain cleanliness, enhance water quality, and protect the lake’s ecosystem.