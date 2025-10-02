GHMC Steps Up Efforts to Make Durgam Cheruvu a Tourism Landmark

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has renewed its focus on developing Durgam Cheruvu into a premier tourism destination, with officials stressing the need to complete the ongoing beautification works at the earliest.

A detailed review and inspection were carried out at the lake on Tuesday by GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, accompanied by HMWSSB Executive Director Mayank Mittal, Zonal Commissioner Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao, and senior officials from the SNDP and Lakes wings. Representatives from the Raheja Group, which is actively contributing to the project through CSR initiatives, were also present.

The inspection covered several key aspects, including measures to stop sewage inflow into the lake and efforts to maintain water levels below the Full Tank Level (FTL) to safeguard nearby residential colonies. Officials also reviewed the progress of development activities being undertaken by the Raheja Group, which include installing fencing, regular cleaning drives, creating walking and cycling tracks, and enhancing greenery through landscaping.

To ensure timely completion and long-term sustainability of the project, the GHMC emphasized stronger coordination between the Raheja Group, SNDP, and Lakes wings. The civic body reiterated its commitment to turning Durgam Cheruvu into a vibrant recreational and tourism hub that can serve both residents and visitors alike.