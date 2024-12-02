Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi of Skipping National Anthem on Constitution Day

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday criticized AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, alleging his absence during the national anthem at the platinum jubilee celebrations of Samvidhan Diwas.

Giriraj accused Owaisi of being a consistent critic of the Constitution and focusing solely on issues concerning Muslims. “Owaisi skipped the national anthem and national song during the Constitution’s platinum jubilee celebrations. This shows his opposition to the Constitution,” Singh remarked.

He further accused Owaisi of selective outrage, stating, “He speaks about Palestinians but remains silent on attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Similarly, why are leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav quiet about groups working to divide the nation?”

The comments come amid ongoing debates sparked by Owaisi’s critique of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on India’s declining fertility rates.

Responding to Bhagwat’s concerns, Owaisi had quipped, “What will Bhagwat offer to encourage more children? A scheme depositing ₹1,500 for each child? Will he announce a plan for this?”

Bhagwat, in his address in Nagpur, highlighted the dangers of a declining fertility rate, citing modern population science. “When a society’s fertility rate drops below 2.1, it risks extinction, even without facing a crisis,” he warned, adding that India’s 1998 and 2002 population policies must ensure the replacement rate remains above this threshold.

Bhagwat also emphasized how dwindling populations have led to the extinction of certain languages and cultures, urging action to preserve societal balance.