Maratha Reservations and Baby Boom Debates: Owaisi Targets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his gratitude to Maratha, Dalit, and Hindu communities for supporting his party in recent elections. Speaking at a public event, he reiterated AIMIM’s commitment to advocating for Maratha community reservations.

Owaisi also took a dig at RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, pointing out an apparent contradiction in past and present statements on population growth. He remarked, “Until recently, Bhagwat’s followers criticized Muslims for having larger families. Now, Bhagwat himself is advocating for having more than two children.”

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes Court’s Decision on Sambhal Mosque Survey, Slams BJP for Divisive Politics

The comments have sparked a wave of discussions on social media and political platforms, reflecting the ongoing debates around community rights and demographic policies in India.