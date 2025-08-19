Global Institute Welcomes 20th Batch with Orientation Day Program

Hyderabad: The Global Institute of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous), Moinabad, warmly welcomed its 20th batch of incoming engineering students during an Orientation Day program held on Monday. The event was conducted with great enthusiasm, marking the start of a new academic chapter for the freshmen.

The orientation program aimed to familiarize students with the institute’s academic framework, core values, and vibrant campus culture. It also served as a platform to inspire young minds towards discipline, leadership, and responsible citizenship.

Captain L. Pandu Ranga Reddy, the Chief Guest, addressed the students and highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline, cultivating leadership qualities, and engaging in lifelong learning to build successful professional careers.

Guest of Honour, Ms. Jabeena, Sub-Inspector at Moinabad Police Station, delivered a powerful message emphasizing civic responsibility, the importance of women’s safety, and the serious legal implications of ragging and drug use. She encouraged students to uphold a respectful and secure environment on campus.

The event was graced by Secretary Mrs. Sabiha Farzana, Directors Mr. K. M. Fasihuddin and Ms. Maria Tabassum, Dean Dr. Ravindra Tiwari, and Principal Dr. P. Raja Rao, along with other faculty members. All dignitaries extended their best wishes to the new batch and urged them to take full advantage of the opportunities and resources offered by the institution.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks, symbolizing the beginning of an exciting and enriching academic journey for the students.