Go Colors Expands Southern Footprint with Flagship Store Launch in Hyderabad’s A.S. Rao Nagar

Hyderabad: Go Colors, India’s leading women’s bottomwear brand, has further strengthened its presence in Southern India with the launch of a new flagship store in Hyderabad’s A.S. Rao Nagar. The expansive outlet, spread across 4,430 sq. ft., was inaugurated by popular actress Niharika Konidela.

Located in Dr. A.S. Rao Nagar, a well-established residential and commercial hub, the store benefits from excellent connectivity, strong street visibility, and a vibrant neighbourhood retail ecosystem. The location is also expected to serve as a strategic model for the brand’s expansion into similar residential-led markets across the city.

Designed as a one-stop fashion destination, the new flagship outlet showcases Go Colors’ complete portfolio, including women’s Indian and western wear, men’s wear, and the brand’s signature bottomwear range. The store caters to customers across age groups, sizes, and body types, offering silhouettes suitable for daily wear, work, leisure, and special occasions.

Customer insights played a key role in the selection of A.S. Rao Nagar, given the area’s diverse consumer base and strong demand for everyday ethnic and western wear. The store highlights Go Colors’ wide assortment of colours, fits, and fabrics tailored for comfort, versatility, and self-expression.

The thoughtfully designed retail space features a modern, spacious layout that ensures ease of movement and intuitive product discovery. Clearly defined category zones, enhanced mannequin styling, structured planograms, and visually engaging displays add to the store’s appeal. Comfortable trial rooms and seating areas further enhance the overall shopping experience.

Speaking at the launch, Gautam Saraogi, Founder & CEO of Go Colors, said, “Hyderabad is one of our key markets for expansion, and the A.S. Rao Nagar flagship store allows us to present our entire portfolio in a customer-centric and engaging environment. Our aim is to make every visit to Go Colors not just convenient, but memorable.”

Actress Niharika Konidela’s presence at the inauguration reinforced the brand’s resonance with consumers who value both style and comfort. Go Colors continues to focus on fit, fabric, and functionality, positioning itself beyond fleeting fashion trends.

Currently, Go Colors operates over 825 stores nationwide, including 65+ outlets in Hyderabad and 60+ stores in Chennai, where it recently launched three flagship stores. The brand plans to further invest in large-format retail experiences to drive long-term engagement and support its future-ready growth strategy.