Gold Prices Climb in Hyderabad Today, See the Updated Rates

Hyderabad: Gold prices in Hyderabad saw a noticeable increase on 13th February 2025, with both 22-carat and 24-carat gold rates experiencing a hike. As per the latest data, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 79,800, reflecting an increase of Rs. 400, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 87,050, up by Rs. 380.

Silver Rates Remain High at Rs. 1,07,000 per Kilogram

In addition to gold, silver prices are also significant, with the current rate of silver standing at Rs. 1,07,000 per kilogram.

Fluctuating Gold Prices Amidst International Market Instability

Gold prices have been fluctuating in the international market, contributing to the rising rates in Hyderabad. Over the past few weeks, there has been a noticeable fall in gold prices during the wedding season, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold hovering around Rs. 80,000 and 10 grams of 22-carat gold priced around Rs. 70,000.

Track Live Gold Prices for Accurate Rates

The gold rates mentioned above are the closing prices for yesterday. However, buyers should note that gold prices can fluctuate throughout the day. To get the most accurate and up-to-date information, buyers are advised to track live prices before making any purchases. The rates for today may either increase or decrease based on market trends.