Good News for Aasara Pensioners: Telangana Govt to Double Pension Amounts Soon?

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana, which assumed office on December 7, 2023, is making strides towards fulfilling its election promises. Among its key initiatives are plans to enhance the “Aasara Pension” scheme and implement the “Rythu Bharosa” scheme for farmers.

Key Highlights:

Enhanced Pensions: Under the previous government, pensions were set at 2,016 per month for regular pensioners and 3,016 for disabled individuals.

The Congress, as part of its election manifesto, pledged to increase these amounts to 4,000 for regular pensioners and 6,000 for disabled individuals. Rythu Bharosa Scheme: Farmers are set to receive financial aid under this scheme, with an annual grant of ₹15,000 per acre promised during the elections.

This initiative aims to provide significant support to farmers, addressing their financial and agricultural needs. Implementation Timeline: The government is reportedly in the final stages of planning and is expected to roll out these schemes by the end of this month or early next month.

These welfare measures are part of the Congress government’s broader strategy to enhance the quality of life for Telangana residents. As the government nears the completion of its first year in office, these initiatives underscore its commitment to delivering on campaign promises and uplifting vulnerable communities.