Google Launches Direct Online Sales of Pixel Devices in India

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at strengthening its presence in India, Google has launched direct sales of its Pixel range of devices through the official Google Store, allowing Indian consumers to purchase smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, and accessories directly from the tech giant for the first time.

Google Store Now Live for Indian Consumers

The new e-commerce initiative will complement Google’s existing retail footprint in the country, which includes both online marketplaces and offline partner stores. With this launch, customers can now buy the latest Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds, and other accessories directly from the Google Store India.

Dynamic Smartphone Market Driving the Move

Mitul Shah, Managing Director of Devices and Services at Google India, stated that the decision to launch direct online purchasing was driven by the dynamic and evolving nature of India’s smartphone market.

“This step enhances our ability to reach users directly while offering them more choice and flexibility,” Shah said.

He also emphasized Google’s commitment to India, noting that the country remains a strategic focus for the Pixel brand, especially with an emphasis on AI-powered devices.

No Timeline Yet for Physical Google Stores in India

While this marks a major milestone in Google’s India strategy, Shah clarified that there is no immediate timeline for the launch of standalone Google physical retail stores in the country. However, he reiterated that Google will continue to invest in expanding availability, improving customer service, and enabling affordable buying options.

Focus on AI-Powered Experiences

Shah added that Google’s India plans revolve around delivering AI-first devices to users.

“We are firing on all cylinders with a strategy focused on empowering Indians through AI-powered experiences,” he said.

With direct access to Google’s product ecosystem and future device launches expected through its own store, the move is poised to enhance the brand’s control over customer experience and post-sale support while deepening its engagement with Indian consumers.