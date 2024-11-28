Government Primary Schools in Telangana Struggle as Teachers Busy in Caste Census Work

Hyderabad: The ongoing caste census in Telangana is taking a toll on academics in the state’s government primary schools, with teachers diverted from their instructional duties to assist in the survey and data entry work.

The caste census, launched by the Congress government, has required a significant commitment from educators, leaving classrooms without adequate teaching staff, particularly at a crucial time when the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2024 is scheduled for next week.

Caste Census and its Disruption to Education

The caste census in Telangana began on November 6, and after three weeks of door-to-door survey work, teachers have now been tasked with the data entry phase. This shift is causing significant disruption in the academic calendar, as many teachers, who also serve as enumerators, are absent from their classrooms. Despite the government’s employment of data entry operators for this purpose, teachers have been directed to supervise the process to ensure the accuracy of the data entered.

According to official figures, approximately 40,000 educators, including 36,559 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) and 3,414 Primary School Headmasters (PSHMs) across 18,241 government schools, were assigned to conduct the caste census. The survey, which required a temporary adjustment to the school schedule (with half-day timings from 9 am to 1 pm), was meant to finish by the end of November. However, the ongoing data entry work has further extended teachers’ absences, pushing back instructional time.

Consequences for Students’ Academic Performance

The timing of the caste census coincides with the NAS 2024, which is set to take place on December 4. The NAS is a critical national assessment that evaluates the learning levels of students in Classes III, VI, and IX, with the objective of improving educational outcomes across India. Given that primary school teachers have already been unavailable for classroom instruction due to the survey, this added responsibility of data entry will further hinder their ability to adequately prepare students for the assessment.

The disruption has raised concerns among educators and union leaders. Telangana State Teachers’ Union general secretary G Sadanandam Goud has highlighted the negative impact of this diversion of teacher resources on student performance. He expressed his concerns to the School Education director, EV Narasimha Reddy, requesting that the authorities ensure teachers are not further involved in the data entry work during this critical period.

Previous NAS Performance and Current Preparations

Telangana’s performance in the previous NAS, held in 2021, was poor, ranking 31st out of all Indian states. This disappointing result was largely attributed to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures during lockdowns. To avoid a repeat of this performance, the Telangana School Education department had formulated a strategy, including preparation materials and teaching plans, to help students perform well in the upcoming NAS. However, the disruption caused by the caste census is now threatening to undermine these efforts.

Teachers’ Call for Immediate Action

Teachers and unions are urging the state government to take swift action to prevent further disruption. Goud stressed that the state must issue clear orders to ensure teachers who participated in the survey are not assigned additional responsibilities that could compromise classroom instruction. With less than a week remaining before the NAS, teachers are advocating for uninterrupted school schedules to help students prepare and improve their performance.

Conclusion: A Balancing Act for the Telangana Government

While the caste census is an important exercise in the state, it has inadvertently led to a temporary but significant disruption in education. Teachers’ absences are jeopardizing the quality of instruction, especially for students who need to be adequately prepared for upcoming exams. As the state moves forward with both its caste census and education priorities, the challenge will be to balance these two critical tasks without compromising the future of students in Telangana’s government primary schools.