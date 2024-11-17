Group 3 Exam Center Change: CI Helps Student Reach Exam Center on Time

Hyderabad: A traffic constable inspector (CI) in Gidimetla, Hyderabad, demonstrated remarkable kindness and quick thinking by helping a Group 3 exam candidate reach her revised exam center on time.

The incident occurred when a female student, who had arrived at Gautami College in Gidimetla to appear for the Telangana State Group 3 examination, was informed at the last moment that her exam center had been changed to Geetanjali College in Bala Nagar, a different part of the city.

Confused and stressed about the sudden change, the student was unsure how to reach the new location on time. As she was struggling with the situation, Gidimetla Traffic CI noticed her distress and immediately took action. Without hesitation, the CI offered to assist her, ensuring she would make it to her exam center without further delay.

The CI, showing great professionalism and compassion, drove the student to Geetanjali College in his police vehicle, ensuring she arrived on time to sit for her exam. His prompt response and helpful nature were appreciated by the student, who was relieved to make it to her exam without missing out on her chance to appear for the important test.

సెంటర్ మారిన గ్రూప్ 3 విద్యార్థినిని సమయానికి తమ వాహనంలో ఎగ్జామ్ సెంటర్లో దింపిన సీఐ



గ్రూప్ 3 పరీక్షలు రాయడానికి జీడిమెట్లలోని గౌతమి కాలేజీకు వచ్చిన విద్యార్థిని.. తన ఎగ్జామ్ సెంటర్ బాలానగర్లోని గీతాంజలి కళాశాల అని తెలుసుకుని ఇబ్బంది పడుతుండగా.. అక్కడే ఉన్న జీడిమెట్ల ట్రాఫిక్… pic.twitter.com/Sep4v7o1Fl — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) November 17, 2024

The Importance of Community Support in Times of Stress

This heartwarming incident highlights the importance of community support, particularly during high-stress events like competitive exams. With exam schedules and centers often changing at the last minute, candidates face numerous challenges in ensuring they arrive on time. In this case, the CI’s timely intervention not only alleviated the student’s stress but also ensured she could focus on her exam without further worries.

A Gesture of Humanity

The gesture of the Gidimetla Traffic CI goes beyond the call of duty, showcasing the human side of law enforcement. In a city like Hyderabad, where traffic congestion and logistical issues are common, the role of public service officers in supporting citizens, especially during critical moments, cannot be overstated.

This incident serves as a reminder of how small acts of kindness can make a significant difference in someone’s life, especially during the pressures of exams. The student, who was initially anxious about missing her exam, was able to proceed with confidence, thanks to the compassionate assistance provided by the CI.

Conclusion

The incident of the Gidimetla Traffic CI helping the Group 3 exam candidate is a refreshing example of how public servants can make a positive impact on citizens’ lives. As Telangana students continue to face challenges related to exams and schedules, such acts of humanity by local authorities stand as an inspiration for others to follow, reinforcing the spirit of community and support.