Group-III Exam in Telangana: TGPSC Announces List of Barred Items and Exam Guidelines

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has issued a detailed list of barred items and important guidelines for candidates appearing for the Group-III services recruitment examination, scheduled for November 17 and 18, 2024. The exam will be conducted across 1,401 centres set up throughout the state, and the commission has introduced these restrictions to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Barred Items for Group-III Exam:

The TGPSC has strictly prohibited several items from being carried into the examination centres, including:

Jewellery (except for ‘mangalsutras’ and bangles)

(except for ‘mangalsutras’ and bangles) Electronic devices (e.g., mobile phones, calculators, etc.)

(e.g., mobile phones, calculators, etc.) Watches, wallets, handbags, jholas, pouches

Mathematical tables, log books, notes, charts, loose sheets, and writing pads

Additionally, candidates are required to wear chappals (slippers) instead of shoes to the exam centres.

These restrictions are aimed at ensuring a fair and secure examination process and minimizing any potential disruptions during the test.

Examination Schedule and Entry Guidelines:

The Group-III recruitment exam will be conducted in two sessions:

Morning Session : 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Afternoon Session: 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Candidates appearing for the morning session are allowed to enter the centres from 8:30 AM, while those attending the afternoon session can enter from 1:30 PM onwards.

It’s important to note that the centre gates will be closed promptly at the following times:

9:30 AM for the morning session

for the morning session 2:30 PM for the afternoon session

No candidate will be allowed entry after the gates close, so punctuality is crucial.

Hall Ticket Guidelines:

Candidates are required to download their hall tickets from the official TGPSC website https://www.tspsc.gov.in. The hall ticket issued for the first session must be used for all subsequent sessions. TGPSC has made it clear that candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall with a new, reprinted hall ticket, so they must ensure that their original hall ticket is with them for the entire duration of the exam.

Additionally, no cloakroom or storage facility will be provided at the centres for safeguarding personal belongings, so candidates are advised to leave valuables at home.

The TGPSC is conducting this exam for the recruitment of 1,375 Group-III posts, which were notified in 2022. The exam is an important step for candidates seeking a career in the Telangana state government services.

For more updates and to download the hall ticket, visit the official TGPSC website.