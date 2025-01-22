Gurugram Crime Branch Arrests Seven for Planning Company Robbery

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police Crime Branch has apprehended seven individuals accused of plotting a major robbery at a company in the Manesar area. The arrests were made following a tip-off about their plans, police officials confirmed.

Arrest and Seized Items

The suspects, identified as Rikun, Sonu, Rinku alias Kalu, Rajender Kumar, Badal, Nanak Chand, and Reshampal alias Golu, are all residents of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. During the operation, the police recovered:

01 pistol

01 live cartridge

01 motorcycle

01 auto-rickshaw

01 hammer

01 iron cutting blade

Various tools for the planned robbery

Operation Details

Acting on credible intelligence, the Crime Branch team from Manesar reached Pataudi Road, Sector-11, Gurugram, and apprehended the suspects with illegal weapons and tools. A case has been registered at Sector-7 IMT Manesar police station under relevant sections of the law.

Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson for the Gurugram Police, stated, “The accused will undergo thorough interrogation to uncover details of other crimes and their past criminal records.”

Also Read: RG Kar Case: Will the High Court Overturn Life Sentence for Convict Sanjay Roy?

Previous Robbery Cases in Gurugram

This is the latest in a series of successful operations by the Gurugram Police to thwart robbery attempts:

January 17 Arrests: Five individuals were arrested for planning a robbery, identified as Shiv Kumar (Agra, Uttar Pradesh), Aman (Alwar, Rajasthan), and Ishub, Shaukeen alias Dhanni, and Vishnu alias Billi (all residents of Gurugram). The police recovered weapons and tools, including a pistol, live cartridge, iron rod, torch, and stick. January 5 Arrests: Three robbers were apprehended with 01 pistol, 02 live cartridges, 01 iron rod, 07 bikes, and 01 torch. The accused were identified as Ishtiyak Shakeel (Nuh) and Momin (Palwal).

For More updates Follow us On (23) Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) / X