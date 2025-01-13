Hamas Claims Killing Over 10 Israeli Soldiers in Gaza in Past 72 Hours

Gaza: Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed on Monday that it has killed more than 10 Israeli soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip over the past 72 hours.

The claim comes after more than 100 days of continued conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas Spokesperson’s Statement

Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, shared the development on Telegram, asserting that despite over three months of what he termed “comprehensive destruction and genocide” by the Israeli army, Hamas fighters continue to inflict significant damage on the Israeli forces. He also accused the Israeli army of hiding the extent of its losses, stating that the only result of the Israeli military operation is “destruction, devastation, and massacres” of innocent people.

Progress in Ceasefire Negotiations

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated that “progress” had been made in the ceasefire talks held in Qatar. These talks aim to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas and bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

Sa’ar confirmed that Israel is focused on securing a deal for the release of hostages, and negotiations are continuing with a sense of optimism, although no final agreement has been reached.

Ceasefire Sticking Points

One of the main points of contention in the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas is the nature of the ceasefire. Hamas is calling for a permanent truce, while Israel is seeking a temporary pause, with the option to resume military operations if deemed necessary for security reasons.

Ongoing Negotiations in Doha

The talks, which have been taking place in Doha, are being led by Israeli officials, including Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. They are in discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Israeli officials indicated on Monday that “substantial progress” has been made in the negotiations, though no official agreement has been finalized yet. They added that Israel has made concessions and is awaiting Hamas’ response. If an agreement is reached, the details could be finalized in the coming days.

Also Read: Palestinian Presidency Urges International Interventions to End Gaza Conflict

Potential Deal and Terms

Reports suggest that the proposed deal includes a three-stage process, in which Hamas would release hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. However, an Israeli official denied claims that Qatar has submitted a “final draft” agreement to both parties.

Escalating Toll of the Conflict

The ongoing conflict, which escalated after the October 7, 2023, Hamas assault on the southern Israeli border, has resulted in significant casualties. During the attack, about 1,200 people were killed, and around 250 were taken hostage. According to Gaza-based health authorities, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 46,565 people in Gaza since the conflict began.