Telangana

Harish Rao Placed Under House Arrest While Heading to Support Polytechnic Students’ Protest

Former Telangana Minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao was reportedly placed under house arrest by the police on Thursday as he was preparing to travel to Warangal district to express solidarity with polytechnic students protesting against Government Order (GO) 97.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 August 2026 - 11:48
Harish Rao Placed Under House Arrest While Heading to Support Polytechnic Students’ Protest
Harish Rao Placed Under House Arrest While Heading to Support Polytechnic Students’ Protest

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Hyderabad: Former Telangana Minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao was reportedly placed under house arrest by the police on Thursday as he was preparing to travel to Warangal district to express solidarity with polytechnic students protesting against Government Order (GO) 97.

The students have been staging protests demanding the revocation of GO 97, which they claim has adversely affected their interests.

Harish Rao was planning to meet the protesting students and extend his support to their agitation. However, police personnel reportedly restricted his movement and placed him under house arrest to prevent him from travelling to Warangal.

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The development has drawn attention as the protests by polytechnic students continue, with students demanding that the state government withdraw GO 97 and address their concerns.

Further details regarding the police action and the students’ protest are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 August 2026 - 11:48
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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