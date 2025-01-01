Haryana CM Praises Farmer-Friendly Decisions by Union Cabinet in 2025

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday applauded the farmer-centric initiatives announced during the first Union Cabinet meeting of 2025, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Key Highlights of the Cabinet Decisions

The Union Cabinet’s decisions, referred to by CM Saini as a “New Year gift” to farmers, are aimed at ensuring affordability and accessibility of essential agricultural inputs and insurance schemes.

Affordable DAP for Farmers: The Cabinet approved a proposal from the Department of Fertilizers to enhance the one-time special package on DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) by ₹3,500 per metric ton, beyond the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS).

This measure, effective January 1, 2025, ensures continued availability of DAP at subsidized and affordable rates, directly benefiting farmers in Haryana and across India. Boost to Crop Insurance Schemes: The continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme until FY 2025-26 was approved.

and the until FY 2025-26 was approved. These schemes will have a total outlay of ₹69,515.71 crore for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, providing comprehensive coverage for crop risks due to unavoidable natural disasters. Focus on Technology Enhancement: Additional budgetary support for integrating advanced technology into farming practices was announced to further aid farmers’ productivity and sustainability.

Haryana CM’s Statement

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, CM Saini emphasized that these decisions would positively impact lakhs of farmers in Haryana by addressing their key needs. “The Cabinet’s thoughtful approach ensures affordability and stability for the farming community,” he stated.

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Key Breakthrough for India in 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case

Impact on Farmers

The subsidized DAP initiative guarantees reasonable pricing for critical fertilizers.

Continuation of insurance schemes ensures protection against crop losses caused by natural calamities, providing financial stability to farmers.

The technological advancements supported by the budget will improve farming practices and productivity.

Conclusion

These decisions underline the government’s commitment to empowering farmers and boosting the agricultural sector, aligning with its vision of doubling farmers’ income and ensuring a sustainable future for agriculture in India.