Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Key Breakthrough for India in 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case

New Delhi: India has achieved major success in its quest for justice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana is set to be extradited to India after the US Court of Appeals ordered his transfer, paving the way for his return through diplomatic channels.

NIA’s Investigation into Tahawwur Rana’s Role

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been probing Rana’s alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The attacks, which started on November 26, 2008, resulted in the deaths of 166 people, including several American citizens, and left over 300 injured.

Court Ruling and Extradition Process

Rana, currently imprisoned in the United States, was arrested following India’s extradition request for his role in the attacks. NIA officials confirmed that diplomatic procedures to bring Rana to India are in progress.

The US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision by the Central District Court of California, rejecting Rana’s habeas corpus petition challenging a magistrate judge’s certification for his extradition. His appeal against the extradition ruling on August 15, 2024, was also dismissed by the district court.

The court noted that Rana’s extradition complies with the India-US extradition treaty, enabling his transfer to face charges related to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Tahawwur Rana’s Alleged Role in 26/11 Attacks

Rana is named in a 405-page charge sheet as a key conspirator in the attacks and is accused of assisting David Coleman Headley, the mastermind of the operation. The charge sheet also identifies Rana as a member of both Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The 26/11 attacks saw 10 LeT terrorists launch coordinated strikes at prominent Mumbai locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The three-day siege ended with nine terrorists killed, while Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and later executed in 2012 following a trial.

Path to Justice

India’s consistent diplomatic efforts have led to this breakthrough, emphasizing its commitment to holding those responsible for one of its deadliest terror attacks accountable.

The extradition process is now underway, and Tahawwur Rana is expected to face trial in India for his alleged role in facilitating and aiding the attackers.