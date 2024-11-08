Haryana Steelers Secure Dominant 35-22 Victory Over Gujarat Giants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Haryana Steelers ended their winless run with an emphatic 35-22 victory over the Gujarat Giants at the GMCB Indoor Stadium. Spearheaded by Vinay’s impressive nine raid points, the Steelers displayed a well-rounded team effort, securing a comfortable win and building momentum for the rest of the season.

Match Summary

The game started with Gujarat Giants’ Guman Singh scoring an early point, but Haryana’s Vinay quickly seized the spotlight with a thrilling Super Raid in the opening minute.

This early lead energized the Steelers, as Naveen and Jaya Soorya joined the attack, helping Haryana take control. By halftime, Vinay had scored eight touch points, leading his team to an 18-13 advantage.

The second half mirrored the first, with Haryana Steelers maintaining consistent pressure. The match was marked by intense Do-Or-Die raids, as both sides fought for points. Balaji D’s crucial point for Haryana, coupled with Jaideep’s dismissal of Himanshu Singh, widened the Steelers’ lead.



Though Guman Singh continued to push for the Giants, his solo effort wasn’t enough to counter Haryana’s collective strength. With just two minutes left, Gujarat suffered their first ALL OUT, cementing the Steelers’ lead.

Vinay emerged as the standout player for Haryana, with Mohammadreza Shadloui contributing a solid six points, ensuring an impressive all-around performance that saw the Steelers celebrate a 13-point victory.

Upcoming Matches – November 8

The Pro Kabaddi League action continues on Friday, November 8, with two highly anticipated matches:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates at 8 p.m.

at 8 p.m. Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9 p.m.

Broadcast and Further Information

Fans can catch all the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 matches live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. For additional updates, visit prokabaddi.com or follow Pro Kabaddi on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X.

