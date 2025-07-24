Heavy Rain Likely in Telangana Over Next 48 Hours: IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated locations in several districts of Telangana over the next 48 hours.

In a daily weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre today, the IMD stated that heavy rain is likely in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Khammam, Jangaon, Medak, and Kamareddy districts during the same period.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected to occur at most places, a few places, or isolated locations across Telangana over the next seven days.

The IMD has also issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph at isolated locations across the state over the next five days.

The southwest monsoon remains active over Telangana.

In the past 24 hours, extremely heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Kumaram Bheem and Mulugu districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in Karimnagar, while heavy rain was also reported from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Siddipet, Sangareddy, and Warangal districts. Rainfall was recorded at most locations across the state, the report added.