Heavy Rainfall Expected in Four Tamil Nadu Districts: Here Are the Details

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a weather warning, forecasting heavy rainfall for four districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, January 30.

According to the RMC, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram are likely to experience significant rain due to the influence of moderate easterly and northeasterly winds at lower tropospheric levels.

Rainfall Forecast for Tamil Nadu’s Southern Districts

The forecasted heavy rains are expected to be a result of atmospheric conditions that are conducive to rainfall, with the prevailing winds causing moisture buildup in the southern districts.

The four districts named are particularly vulnerable to this weather phenomenon, with the potential for localized flooding and disruptions to daily life.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has noted that conditions are gradually becoming favorable for the cessation of the Northeast Monsoon over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions, signaling the transition to drier weather conditions for the upcoming weeks.

Partly Cloudy Weather Expected in Chennai

In Chennai and its suburban areas, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy in the coming days, with no significant rainfall expected. While the city is not likely to experience the heavy showers predicted in southern districts, local weather conditions could see sporadic light rain in certain areas.

Tamil Nadu’s Excess Rainfall During the Northeast Monsoon

This year, Tamil Nadu has witnessed a 14 percent excess in rainfall during the ongoing Northeast Monsoon season, with a total of 447 mm of rain recorded compared to the seasonal average of 393 mm.

Chennai itself recorded 845 mm of rainfall, a 16 percent increase over its usual monsoon figures. Coimbatore, on the other hand, experienced a significant 47 percent rise in rainfall compared to its seasonal average.

The abundant rainfall has brought both benefits and challenges to the region, with farmers in particular seeing mixed effects. While the rainfall has been beneficial for crops in some areas, it has also led to significant damage and disruptions due to heavy rains.

Also Read | Heavy Rain Alert for Nine Tamil Nadu Districts: Detailed Weather Update

Cyclone Fengal’s Impact on Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in late 2024, left a lasting impact on the region. The cyclone, caused by a low-pressure system in the southern Bay of Bengal, resulted in extremely heavy rainfall, widespread flooding, and infrastructure damage.

The cyclone claimed 12 lives, while inundating more than 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural land, severely affecting farmers.

The storm also caused significant damage to infrastructure, including 1,649 km of electric conductors, 23,664 electric poles, 997 transformers, and 9,576 km of roads. Over 1,800 culverts and 417 water tanks were also damaged.

The storm caused widespread destruction to numerous houses and huts, particularly in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi districts, where rainfall exceeded 50 cm in a single day – equal to an entire season’s worth of rain.

Government Response and Relief Efforts

The damage caused by Cyclone Fengal has led to a significant humanitarian crisis in Tamil Nadu, with over 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals directly affected by the storm.

In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sent an urgent request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for Rs 2,000 crore in interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund.

The Tamil Nadu state government’s initial assessment of the damage has placed the total need for relief and reconstruction efforts at Rs 2,475 crore.

In a swift move, the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 944 crore as interim relief to support the affected regions, with additional measures being discussed to rebuild affected areas and provide assistance to those who have lost homes, crops, and livelihoods.