Heavy Rains Likely Across Telangana for Five Days, Met Department Issues Alert

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places across Telangana over the next five days, the Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

In its daily weather report, the Met Centre stated that heavy rain is very likely at isolated locations in Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

On Thursday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

On Friday, heavy rain is forecast for Khammam, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

On Saturday, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at many places across the state during the next seven days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are also likely at isolated places in all districts during the next five days.

The Met Centre noted that the southwest monsoon has remained weak over Telangana.

In the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain was reported at isolated places in Hyderabad district, while heavy rainfall occurred in Siddipet, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts.

Rainfall was recorded at a few other places across the state, the report added.