Hidden Benefits of Train Travel: 5 Free Features You Didn’t Know Existed!

New Delhi: Indian Railways, one of the largest railway networks in the world, offers a wide range of facilities to enhance passenger comfort during travel.

From bedding services to medical assistance and premium meal options, the railway ensures that passengers have a smooth and hassle-free journey. Here’s a detailed breakdown of essential services available to passengers traveling by train in India.

Bedding Services in AC Coaches

Passengers traveling in AC First Class (AC1), AC Two-Tier (AC2), and AC Three-Tier (AC3) coaches are provided with essential bedding items. These include:

One blanket

One pillow

Two bed sheets

One hand towel

However, passengers traveling on the Garib Rath Express need to pay ₹25 for the bedding kit. Additionally, some select trains provide bedroll services to sleeper class passengers for an additional charge. If you do not receive your allotted bedroll, you have the right to file a complaint and claim a refund from Indian Railways.

Free Medical Assistance Onboard Trains

If you feel unwell during your train journey, Indian Railways provides free primary medical aid. In case of serious medical conditions, further assistance is arranged. You can contact:

Frontline railway staff

Ticket collectors

Train superintendents

If necessary, Indian Railways will arrange medical treatment at the next train stop for a reasonable charge to ensure the passenger receives proper care.

Free Meals for Delayed Premium Trains

Passengers traveling by premium trains like Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express, and Shatabdi Express are entitled to a free meal if their train is delayed by more than two hours. This initiative helps travelers cope with unexpected delays in long-distance journeys.

If you are traveling by any train and want to order fresh and hygienic food, you can do so through IRCTC’s e-catering service, which delivers meals to your seat from popular restaurants at upcoming stations.

Luggage Storage at Railway Stations

Indian Railways provides cloakroom and locker room facilities at all major railway stations across the country. You can store your luggage securely for a maximum duration of one month by paying a nominal fee. This facility is especially useful for passengers who wish to explore the city or need a temporary storage solution for their baggage.

Waiting Room Access for Passengers

If you need to wait at a railway station before catching your next train, Indian Railways provides comfortable waiting rooms at most stations. These are available in both AC and non-AC options. To access these waiting halls, passengers simply need to show their valid train ticket.