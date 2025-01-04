HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club Primed for Consecutive Challenges

Soorma Hockey Club currently stands in sixth place on the points table after two matches in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. So far, the club has earned two points from a 1-1 draw with Tamil Nadu Dragons, securing a 4-1 win in the penalty shootout during their opening match.

Key Takeaways from the Tournament

Soorma’s Men’s Head Coach, Jeroen Baart, reflected on the team’s performance, emphasizing the need for awareness in critical moments during the tournament. He highlighted that while the team created chances, they allowed the opposition to score at key points. “It’s going to be an end-to-end season where we have to be mindful of small moments that make a big difference,” Baart said.

Last Match: Struggles Against UP Rudras

In Soorma’s most recent match against UP Rudras, they were off to a rocky start, conceding a goal just two minutes into the game. However, the team gained control and tried to mount a comeback. Unfortunately, key player Victor Wegnez had to withdraw due to injury, and UP Rudras’ Lars Balk effectively neutralized several penalty corners. The match ended in a 3-0 defeat for Soorma.

“We did not start the game really well, but after they took the lead, we took over the game much better. However, we didn’t take our opportunities, and the boys stuck to the game plan but lacked support around the circles,” Baart explained.

Team Performance: Creating Opportunities

Soorma’s performance in their last game saw them create eight penalty corners and make 21 circle entries. In contrast, UP Rudras had only three penalty corners and 16 circle entries. Despite the disparity in opportunities, Soorma was unable to convert their chances into goals. Baart expressed confidence in his team’s ability to improve their execution in upcoming matches.

Upcoming Matches: Soorma Faces Tough Competitors

Soorma will face Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on Sunday. Despite being at the bottom of the table with only one point from two matches, Kalinga Lancers have a strong squad featuring Alexander Hendrickx, Aran Zalewski, Arthur van Doren, Thierry Brinkman, Antoine Kina, and Indian team regulars like Krishan Pathak, Dilpreet Singh, and Sanjay.

The following day, Soorma will play Delhi SG Pipers, who are currently third on the table with three points from two matches. Tomas Domene, who has already scored two goals, along with Gareth Furlong and young forward Dilraj Singh, will be key players to watch out for.

Coach’s Strategy for Back-to-Back Matches

Baart stressed the importance of staying calm and focused, adhering to the game plan to secure opportunities. He also highlighted the team’s deep squad, which is accustomed to playing back-to-back matches. “We have a long tournament to go and we will try to keep our players fresh and fit for the upcoming games,” he concluded.