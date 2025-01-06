HMPV Outbreak: IMA Issues Key Advisory Similar to COVID-19 Guidelines

New Delhi: Amid increasing concerns over the spread of the HMPV virus, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Hyderabad has issued a critical advisory for the public. In its effort to raise awareness, the IMA has introduced the slogan “Say Namaste, Avoid Handshakes,” highlighting that handshakes could be a primary mode of transmission for the virus.

Also Read: Challenges Loom for Double Decker Flyover on Paradise-Medchal Route in Hyderabad

Dr. Prabhu Kumar, President of the IMA, emphasized that seasonal illnesses often affect children and the elderly more severely. He cautioned that the HMPV virus could lead to respiratory issues and urged everyone to take appropriate preventive measures. The virus can spread through direct contact, including handshakes or touching infected individuals, as well as through respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes.

Recommended Precautionary Measures:

Always wear a mask in public spaces.

Wash hands frequently with soap or use hand sanitizer.

Avoid crowded areas and maintain physical distancing.

Consume foods that help boost immunity.

Stay indoors as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel.

Seek medical advice if symptoms like severe cough and cold persist.

The IMA further recommended staying away from cold environments and delaying long-distance travel to prevent the virus from spreading.

This advisory urges everyone to stay vigilant and follow basic hygiene and preventive measures to safeguard public health.