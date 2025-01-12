HMPV Outbreak: Is the Virus Under Control or Still Spreading? China Responds

China addresses concerns about the recent surge in HMPV cases, with officials stating the virus is under control. Is the outbreak still spreading or contained? Read the latest updates.

Beijing: Amid growing concerns over a potential outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), Chinese health officials have announced that the rate of infections is declining in the country. The virus, which shares the same family as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and nasal congestion.

HMPV is Not a New Virus, Clarifies Health Expert

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), addressed the recent surge in HMPV cases during a press briefing. She confirmed that the virus is not new, having been present in humans for decades. HMPV was first detected in the Netherlands in 2001.

“The human metapneumovirus is not a new virus, and has been with humans for at least several decades,” said Wang Liping, reassuring the public that the virus is not emerging suddenly, but rather its detection is improving.

Surge in Cases Due to Better Detection Methods

The recent rise in HMPV cases in China raised alarms, particularly given the ongoing memory of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Wang explained that the apparent surge was likely due to enhanced detection methods. She added that while the number of positive cases was fluctuating, particularly in northern provinces, the rate of infections among patients aged 14 and under had started to decrease.

Global Concern Over HMPV Outbreaks

Concerns regarding the spread of HMPV were amplified globally after reports and images circulated online, showing hospitals overwhelmed with masked patients. Despite these concerns, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that it has not received reports of any unusual outbreaks in China or elsewhere.

No New Infectious Diseases in China, Assures Health Official

Wang Liping further reassured the public, stating that the respiratory diseases currently affecting people in China are caused by known pathogens, and there have been no new infectious diseases emerging in the country. This statement was made in response to growing fears about a potential new pandemic-like threat.

No Significant Increase in Cases in India, Assures ICMR

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has weighed in on the issue, stating that HMPV has been circulating globally, including in India. However, the ICMR assured the public that there has been no significant rise in influenza-like illnesses (ILI) or severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI) in the country. The Indian government has expressed confidence in its preparedness to manage any potential increase in respiratory illnesses, similar to the approach taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As concerns about HMPV continue to surface globally, Chinese health officials are optimistic that the situation is under control, and they are monitoring the virus closely.