Holiday Alert: Telangana Schools to Close for 3 Days in December

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and across Telangana will observe a three-day holiday from December 24 to December 26 to celebrate Christmas. The break will include Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day, giving students and staff a festive opportunity to relax and enjoy the season.

Holiday Schedule

December 24, 2024 (Sunday):

Optional Holiday (Christmas Eve): While Christmas Eve is listed as an optional holiday, schools have the discretion to either grant a holiday or remain open for regular activities.

December 25, 2024 (Monday):

General Holiday (Christmas Day): Schools will be closed as this day marks the birth of Jesus Christ, a global public holiday observed with great enthusiasm.

December 26, 2024 (Tuesday):

General Holiday (Boxing Day): Boxing Day is also a public holiday, giving families a chance to continue their Christmas celebrations or participate in charitable activities.

Holiday Policies

Christmas Eve is an optional holiday on the Telangana State Calendar, which means schools can choose to provide this holiday or remain operational. Therefore, some schools may extend the break to three days, while others may limit it to just Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Importance of Christmas

Christmas is a time of joy and celebration, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It is marked by a variety of traditions, including decorating Christmas trees, exchanging gifts, singing carols, and spending quality time with family. It’s a season for kindness, giving, and togetherness.

This three-day break gives students, teachers, and families the chance to fully engage in these traditions, relax, and celebrate the festive season.

Additional Notes

Some schools may hold special Christmas programs or events on December 22 or 23, in the days leading up to the break.

Regular school activities are expected to resume on Wednesday, December 27, 2024 , so parents are advised to ensure their children are ready for the return to class.

Conclusion

This three-day festive break not only offers a much-needed rest for students and staff but also allows everyone to embrace the true spirit of Christmas. Whether the holiday lasts for two or three days, it’s an opportunity to celebrate, rejuvenate, and enjoy quality time with loved ones.