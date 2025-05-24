Honda Launches New CB1000 Hornet SP in India

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has officially launched the highly anticipated CB1000 Hornet SP in the country, priced at ₹12.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest litre-class street naked motorcycle sits above the Hornet 750 in Honda’s lineup and brings a powerful combination of performance, premium components, and cutting-edge electronics.

Bookings Open, Deliveries from June 2025

Honda has opened bookings for the CB1000 Hornet SP starting today. Deliveries for the motorcycle are slated to begin from June 2025, and it will be sold exclusively through Honda’s BigWing dealerships across India.

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP — Key Highlights

The CB1000 Hornet SP features a twin-spar frame, ensuring a strong and agile chassis for urban and highway riding. It comes equipped with Showa SFF-BP upside-down forks at the front and a premium Ohlins TTX36 rear shock, offering excellent ride and handling dynamics.

For braking, the motorcycle gets twin 310mm Brembo radial-mount calipers at the front and a 240mm rear disc, paired with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Advanced Technology and Riding Aids

The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is loaded with electronics and rider aids, including:

A 5-inch TFT instrument display

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

Five ride modes : Sport, Standard, Rain, and two customizable modes

: Sport, Standard, Rain, and two customizable modes Bi-directional quickshifter (standard)

(standard) Emergency stop signal system

These features provide enhanced safety, personalization, and convenience, making it suitable for both daily commutes and spirited rides.

Powerful 999cc Engine and Transmission

At its heart, the CB1000 Hornet SP packs a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four DOHC engine with 16 valves. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch, ensuring smooth gear shifts and preventing wheel hop during aggressive downshifts.

Competitive Pricing and Availability

With its ₹12.35 lakh price tag, the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP undercuts several rivals in the litre-class naked motorcycle segment, offering strong value with high-end features and performance. Its introduction marks a significant step forward in Honda’s premium big bike portfolio in India.