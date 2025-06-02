Houthi Missile Aimed at Tel Aviv Shot Down by Israeli Defense Forces

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the successful interception of a missile launched from Yemen on Sunday, marking a continued escalation of cross-border tensions in the Middle East.

Missile Aimed at Ben Gurion Airport Intercepted

According to the IDF, the missile was directed at Ben Gurion International Airport, located near Tel Aviv, leading to the temporary closure of the airport for both takeoffs and landings. The alert was triggered across central Israel, including Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem, due to air defense sirens.

No Casualties Reported in the Latest Attack

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service confirmed that no casualties resulted from the missile launch. Despite the intensity of the strike, air defense systems successfully neutralized the threat before any significant damage occurred.

Rising Tensions: 49 Missiles Fired from Yemen Since March

As per Israel’s Channel 12 News, a total of 49 missiles have been launched from Yemen towards Israel since March 18, underscoring the escalating regional conflict. The Houthis, an Iran-aligned rebel group in Yemen, have continued targeting Israel despite pledges to halt attacks on U.S. vessels.

Houthi Forces Confirm ‘Hypersonic Missile’ Attack

On Thursday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea claimed responsibility for launching a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport. The announcement aired on Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, reinforcing their stance to continue attacks until Israel ceases its military operations in Gaza and lifts the blockade.

“We will continue to ban Israeli air traffic to and from Ben Gurion Airport,” Sarea declared.

Israel Responds with Airstrikes on Yemen

In retaliation, Israel has launched airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, including two major strikes in May on the capital Sanaa, damaging critical infrastructure like the international airport and causing multiple casualties.

Conflict Context: Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 54,000

The Houthi missile attacks are being launched in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. According to Gaza health authorities, over 54,000 people have been killed since Israel’s offensive began in October 2023, further fueling regional unrest and militant responses.

Regional Tensions Continue to Rise

With missile threats from Yemen increasing and Israel stepping up its retaliatory strikes, the security situation in the Middle East remains volatile. The latest intercepted missile targeting a key Israeli airport highlights the growing range and capability of Houthi weaponry and the intensifying geopolitical implications of the ongoing Gaza conflict.